Most People From South-East Region Don’t Want Secession, Says El-Rufai’s Son

Bashir, son of Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai says most people from the South-East region are not in support of the calls for secession from Nigeria.

According to Bashir in a tweet on Monday night, no reasonable person from the region would condone violence or want a succession.

"No reasonable person from the SE would condone violence, neither do the majority want any secession. The ones in my life & I’ve had a pleasure of interacting with (off social media) only want a conducive economic environment and Insha Allah all this violence shall come to an end,” he said.

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group, had unilaterally declared the South-East was no longer part of Nigeria.

Kanu was arrested for treason in October 2015. He was granted bail in April 2017 on health grounds, on condition that he would not engage the public on matters related to Biafran independence.

While he was in prison, an Amnesty International report accused Nigerian forces of killing over 150 pro-Biafra activists.

After his release, Kanu violated his bail conditions and continued his verbal war against the government, and his group was accused of harassment in some South-East states.