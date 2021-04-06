Nigeria Now Divided Between Those Who Want One Nigeria And Separationists— Fani-Kayode

A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says Nigerians are no longer divided between the ruling All Progressives Congress and its main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party.

He disclosed that the soul of the country is now torn between those who believe that Nigeria is still better as one and those agitating for separate sovereign nations.

He went further to state that the choice of the person that becomes the nation’s next President will determine the fate of Nigeria in 2023.

Fani-Kayode revealed this on Tuesday on his Twitter page while reacting to the state of chaos and tension currently ravaging the country.

“The struggle in Nigerian politics is no longer between the 2 major parties, namely PDP & APC, but between the integrationists, who believe in a united, unbreakable Nigeria & the separatists who believe in the balkanisation of our country into various sovereign, independent nations.

“The choice we make for President in 2023 will ultimately determine which of the two sides wins that struggle.

“If we make the right choice and elect a young, strong, decisive, tough, clear-headed, clear-thinking, de-tribalised, level-headed, restrained, sensitive, kind and compassionate bridge-builder who is ready to do the right thing, restructure the federation, establish justice and equity, liberate the oppressed, take away the pain of the people and heal their wounds Nigeria may just survive.”

The ex-minister cautioned that Nigeria does not deserve a visionless and incompetent fellow that is capable of causing disintegration as the country is experiencing now.

“However if we make the mistake of electing a rudderless, incompetent geriatric, an egocentric intellectual barbarian and a bumbling and ineffectual fool whose lust for power and wealth is insatiable, who is detached from reality, who suffers from acute dementia, who refuses to acknowledge the cracks and divisions in our body politic & nation, whose only interest & motivation is the acquisition of primitive wealth & who has no interest in righting the wrongs of the past & building bridges across ethnic, regional & religious lines, then our nation will break into a thousand pieces & never be one again. The choice is ours,” he added.