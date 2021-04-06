Nigeria Now Divided Between Those Who Want One Nigeria And Separationists— Fani-Kayode

He disclosed that the soul of the country is now torn between those who believe that Nigeria is still better as one and those agitating for separate sovereign nations.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 06, 2021

A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says Nigerians are no longer divided between the ruling All Progressives Congress and its main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party.

He disclosed that the soul of the country is now torn between those who believe that Nigeria is still better as one and those agitating for separate sovereign nations.

Femi Fani-Kayode

He went further to state that the choice of the person that becomes the nation’s next President will determine the fate of Nigeria in 2023.

Fani-Kayode revealed this on Tuesday on his Twitter page while reacting to the state of chaos and tension currently ravaging the country.

“The struggle in Nigerian politics is no longer between the 2 major parties, namely PDP & APC, but between the integrationists, who believe in a united, unbreakable Nigeria & the separatists who believe in the balkanisation of our country into various sovereign, independent nations.

“The choice we make for President in 2023 will ultimately determine which of the two sides wins that struggle.

“If we make the right choice and elect a young, strong, decisive, tough, clear-headed, clear-thinking, de-tribalised, level-headed, restrained, sensitive, kind and compassionate bridge-builder who is ready to do the right thing, restructure the federation, establish justice and equity, liberate the oppressed, take away the pain of the people and heal their wounds Nigeria may just survive.”

The ex-minister cautioned that Nigeria does not deserve a visionless and incompetent fellow that is capable of causing disintegration as the country is experiencing now.

“However if we make the mistake of electing a rudderless, incompetent geriatric, an egocentric intellectual barbarian and a bumbling and ineffectual fool whose lust for power and wealth is insatiable, who is detached from reality, who suffers from acute dementia, who refuses to acknowledge the cracks and divisions in our body politic & nation, whose only interest & motivation is the acquisition of primitive wealth & who has no interest in righting the wrongs of the past & building bridges across ethnic, regional & religious lines, then our nation will break into a thousand pieces & never be one again. The choice is ours,” he added. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Atiku Not Fit To Contest For President, Nigeria’s AGF Malami Tells Court
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Now A Prisoner In London, Placed Under House Arrest And Can’t Visit His Doctors — Omokri
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Learn From MKO Abiola's Travails Not To Trust Northerners, Shehu Sani Warns Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nobody Can Stop Kukah From Speaking Against Bad Governance — Onaiyekan
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Pro-Buhari Protesters In UK Wear APC Masks, Led By Party Chairman
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics I Wish My Husband Could Read Tributes Of Those He Criticised – Joe Okei-Odumakin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Atiku Not Fit To Contest For President, Nigeria’s AGF Malami Tells Court
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Now A Prisoner In London, Placed Under House Arrest And Can’t Visit His Doctors — Omokri
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News We Prayed Against Yinka Odumakin's Death When It Was Revealed To Us – Brother
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Twitter Suspends Accounts Of Top Nigerian Influencers Over Sponsored Campaign
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Learn From MKO Abiola's Travails Not To Trust Northerners, Shehu Sani Warns Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nobody Can Stop Kukah From Speaking Against Bad Governance — Onaiyekan
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Shiites Celebrate Easter With Biggest Church In Niger Republic
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Pro-Buhari Protesters In UK Wear APC Masks, Led By Party Chairman
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics I Wish My Husband Could Read Tributes Of Those He Criticised – Joe Okei-Odumakin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Heart Attack: DMX's Family Holds Vigil For Him Outside New York Hospital
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion The Judge As A Street Fighter By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Nine Travellers, Abduct Many Others In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad