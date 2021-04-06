No Senior School Certificate Exam In May/June Due To COVID-19, Says WAEC

The Council’s Head of National Office, Mr Patrick Areghan, stated this while announcing the release of results of the 2021 first series of the WASSCE for private candidates.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 06, 2021

The West African Examinations Council has said its 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination for school candidates, earlier scheduled for May/June 2021, will not hold due to the effects of COVID-19.

The Council’s Head of National Office, Mr Patrick Areghan, on Tuesday stated this in Lagos State, while announcing the release of results of the 2021 first series of the WASSCE for private candidates.

Areghan said the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic is still much felt in the education sector.

He noted that the entire education calendar had been distorted. Therefore, it may not be possible to conduct the examination as scheduled.

“Let me use this opportunity to dispel rumours being peddled about by some people regarding the conduct of the WASSCE for school candidates, 2021.

“The effect of the COVID-19 is still very much felt in the education sector and this has taken its toll on the academic calendar in the country. It is, therefore, not going to be possible to have the examination in May/June this year.

“A convenient international timetable for the conduct of this examination will soon be released.

“To this effect, all stakeholders are, therefore, requested to keep their fingers crossed until they hear directly from WAEC,” the WAEC boss said.

He then appealed to all the school principals and proprietors to keep to the stipulated timelines for the enrolment of candidates for the examination.

According to him, it is important to re-emphasise the role of Continuous Assessment Scores (CASS) in the computation of candidates’ results.

“All schools are advised to get this aspect of the registration process right, in order to make the entry processes seamless,” he added.

