Pro-Buhari Protesters In UK Wear APC Masks, Led By Party Chairman

The pockets of Pro-Buhari protesters who gathered in front of the Nigerian House in London, United Kingdom, wore the All Progressives Congress- branded nose masks and were led by the APC Chairman in the UK, one Dr Philip Idaewor.

This is just as Nigerians on social media knocked the APC members posing as pro-Buhari protesters, accusing them of collecting £75 (about N30, 000) each to silence the agitations of Nigerians.

SaharaReporters learnt that Idaewor, a medical doctor, gathered the pocket of paid protesters who donned APC-branded nose masks.

“The man addressing the protest is the APC Chairman UK chapter. It is obvious the anti-protest is organised by APC. See my uncle there. I just got off the phone with him and he told me he was paid £75 to attend this protest,” a commentator said.

“Dr Idaewor, a medical doctor practising in the UK, led the rally. Our hospitals back home are locked up against patients. Yet, he had the guts to organise a Pro-Buhari rally when Nigeria's healthcare system is in a state of comatose! This man has no conscience!” another Nigerian commented.

“Are we this shameless? Solidarity for what exactly? Solidarity for seeking medical treatment abroad, while doctors at home are on strike? Does this sound normal to you? Every single face in that 'crowd' should be covered in shame - they have done that already with masks,” another person wrote.

“Must you guys stoop so low? Must it be a reactive government all the time never proactive. It is a shame you can even put this picture showing this scanty demonstrators. In a normal environment this shouldn't even be in the first place. This is a shame.

“For just £75, you guys can't even make it £100. This administration is doing all they could to appear good, but they keep losing credibility both home and abroad. Tueeh,” another person commented.

SaharaReporters had reported on Monday that cabals around President Muhammadu Buhari working with groups in the UK planned to organise a counter-protest and pay each participant £75.”

SaharaReporters learnt that every participant in the pro-Buhari rally would be paid £75 – a protest which is being sponsored to quell the voices of Nigerians demanding that Buhari return home to attend to ballooning security and health crises in the country.

“The Federal Government is organising a pro-Buhari rally in London for Wednesday. Those to take part will be paid heavily,” a source had informed SaharaReporters.

“I received a call from a close few nights ago, asking me to help get people that can attend a pro-Buhari rally because I have access to a little data base having being an event promoter. The pro-Buhari is scheduled for Wednesday between 12pm to 3pm, and they will be paying £75 per head.

“I find it so disgusting and disheartening and I can’t even bring myself so low to do such. This shows the level of how corrupt these leaders are and I am so sorry for some of us abroad that are willing to do such all because of money,” another source privy to the rally stated.

On Friday, a crowd of Nigerians had in the United Kingdom stormed the Abuja House, 2 Campden Hill, Kensington, London, demanding that Buhari, who is currently on medical leave, to immediately return home.

In a video tweeted on his verified Twitter handle, a Nigerian broadcaster and former presidential aide, Reno Omokiri, had said the protesters assembled with a mission “to chase the president back home.”

“The police came but the #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon went on. A frightened @MBuhari refused to come,” he tweeted.

In a separate tweet earlier, Reno said, “The eagle has landed to harass the ego out of London. It is happening people. #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon is on. God willing, I will see you at Abuja House, 2 Campden Hill, Kensington, London W8 7AD by 12 noon.

“We will observe #COVID-19 protocols even as we chase @MBuhari back home.”

The President last Tuesday departed Nigeria for the UK to undergo a medical check-up.

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, had also on Tuesday advised Nigerians in the UK to occupy the London hospital where President Buhari plans to have his medical check-up.