Pyrates Confraternity Protests In Abuja, Demands Removal Of Umar As CCT Chairman

Members of the National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) on Tuesday staged a protest in Abuja demanding the removal of the Chairman Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Mr Danladi Umar over the physical assault of a security guard, Mr Clement Sagwak.

The members of the association who gathered at the CCT office in Abuja carried placards with inscriptions such as: 'We demand Equity and Justice, sack CCT Chairman Now’, ‘ Say No to Elite Oppression’, 'Say No to Judicial Tyrants, CCT Chairman Must Go’, ‘ Arrest and Prosecute CCT Chairman’.

They also called on the National Assembly to invoke the necessary constitutional provisions to remove Umar from office.



Umar was caught on camera physically assaulting a security guard at Banex Plaza in Wuse, Abuja.

In the five-minute video that has gone viral online, Danlandi was seen slapping and kicking the security guard, while police officers suspected to be attached to him were trying to restrain him from attacking the guard.