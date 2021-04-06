Three Ekiti Farmers Fighting To Survive In Hospital As Fulani Herders Attack

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 06, 2021

No fewer than three people sustained injuries as suspected killer Fulani herdsmen attacked farmers in Irele Ekiti Farm Settlement in Ekiti State on Tuesday.

A source told SaharaReporters that the armed Fulani herders numbering six unleashed terror on the farmers and stole their money.

File Photo: Herdsmen.

“I have news from my home town, Irele Ekiti concerning Fulani herdsmen.

“Six of the Fulanis, who are known to the victims, unleashed terror on them in their Irele Ekiti Farm Settlement and carted away their money.

“Three people, who were severely injured, are receiving treatment at the Specialist Hospital, Ikole Ekiti,” the source narrated.

This comes exactly a month after two farmers were killed in Isaba Ekiti, in Ikole Local Government Area of the state by suspected herders.

Prior to the attack last month, two herdsmen were sent to prison in Ondo State for killing a farmer.

The Ekiti victims were killed by armed men following a disagreement which ensued with herders on the farm on March 6.

It was gathered that one of the victims was a man popularly called Jisoro in the town, while the other one served as a security guard at a construction company.

The suspects were said to have fled the scene of the incident after killing the victims.

SaharaReporters, New York

