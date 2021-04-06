We Prayed Against Yinka Odumakin's Death When It Was Revealed To Us – Brother

Yinka died on Saturday after battling with respiratory problems occasioned by COVID-19 complications.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 06, 2021

An elder brother of Yinka Odumakin, the late spokesperson of Afenifere, Pastor Jacob Odumakin, on Monday, said a prophecy had revealed the impending death of the right activist.

Yinka Odumakin

The senior Odumakin, in a chat with Punch, said prayer sessions were organised to avert the death.

He added that although the unexpected still happened, Yinka's aged father was consoled by the clerics after he was told of the death, adding that their mother was, however, inconsolable.

"There was a prophecy that we should pray for Yinka so that fresh tree would not fall instead of the dry one. What that means is that our dad, who is 115 years old, is alive and 56-year-old, the last child of our father is gone."

Pastor Odumakin said the leadership of Afenifere had informed the family that the group would organise the burial of the late activist.

