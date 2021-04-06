Workers In Nigeria's Capital City, Abuja Set To Begin Indefinite Strike

The Joint Unions Action Committee in the Federal Capital Territory Administration and the Federal Capital Development Authority, have revealed plans to embark on an indefinite strike.

It was gathered that the JUAC and FCDA are embarking on the strike over the non-implementation of the FCT Civil Service Commission Act.

FCT

JUAC Chairman, Matilukoro Korede, disclosed this on Monday while briefing journalists in Abuja.

According to him, the FCT Civil Service Commission Act couldn’t remain on the shelf while the administration continued to refuse workers the benefits that would accrue from it.

Korede noted that the just concluded three-day-warning strike last week was a sign that issues affecting their welfare wouldn’t be further subjected to political bottlenecks.

According to him, the joint unions in FCTA and FCDA were prepared for an indefinite strike that would cripple all government activities.

He said, “It will also give an opportunity to FCT workers to advance more in the administrative cadre, while a qualified worker from the system can be appointed FCT Head of Service as obtained in states.

“It was a huge relief when the National Assembly hearkened to the voice of the staff of the FCT Administration by enacting, passing into law and gazetted it with the consent of the President and the FCT-Civil Service Commission in 2018.

“This is 3 years down the line; the big question is why it has been difficult to implement it to date?

“The FCT-Civil Service Commission is created by an act of parliament just like the Federal Civil Service Commission and those of the States Civil Service Commission with a primary responsibility of appointment.

“Among the demands of the workers are the removal of all FCTA staff from the Accountant-General of the Federation Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

“Others include the immediate release of all pending cases of conversion, upgrading, advancement and abolishment of casualisation of workers on FCTA.

“Especially in the Transportation Secretariat, Water Board and the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, promotion and discipline are also known as (APD), within the FCT.”