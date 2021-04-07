Afenifere Denies Endorsing Tinubu’s 2023 Presidency

This comes on the heels of a viral statement by Prince Dayo Adeyeye, purporting that his group secured the support of Afenifere for Tinubu during a visit to Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2021

The Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, has denied supporting the presidential bid of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, and former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, or any aspirant for the 2023 presidential election.

This comes on the heels of a viral statement by the leader of South-West Agenda (SWAGA- Presidential campaign movement for Tinubu), Prince Dayo Adeyeye, purporting that his group secured the support of Afenifere for its candidate during a visit to Pa Reuben Fasoranti, erstwhile Afenifere leader, on Tuesday.

However, Afenifere denied endorsing any candidate in a statement by its Director of Communications, Sola Lawal, on Wednesday.

Lawal stated that the group is still mourning the demise of its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, in whose honour the group suspended all engagements.

Lawal also pointed out that 96-year-old Pa Fasoranti had taken a “deserved rest when he formally handed over to Chief Ayo Adebanjo three weeks ago after leading the group for 12 years and so the former couldn’t have spoken for Afenifere during the SWAGA visit to his Akure home.”

The group further said it has “temporarily halted all activities in honour of Odumakin who is still lying in the morgue, cold and lonely.”

“The Adeyeye foray into Afenifere space at this period of huge loss and intense mourning is disrespectful, insensitive and unwarranted,” Lawal added.

“Being a former Afenifere top notch and in fact, Odumakin’s immediate predecessor in office as spokesperson for Afenifere, Adeyeye should cease all activities and join us in mourning at these trying times.”

