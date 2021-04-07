Court Sentences Ex-Bauchi Accountant General To One Year In Prison Over N108million Scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Gombe Zonal office on Wednesday secured conviction for Yusuf Ibrahim Gokaru, a former Bauchi State Accountant General.

Gokaru was jailed for one year with an option of fine by Justice Muazu Abubakar of the Bauchi State High Court on charges bordering on obtaining money by false pretences, concealment of the source and origin of the money.

This was stated by the EFCC on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

According to the anti-graft agency, Gokaru's troubles began in August 2019 when the Bauchi State Government, in a petition to the Commission, alleged that the convict abused his office as Accountant General and obtained one hundred and eight million, three hundred and sixty-three thousand, two hundred naira only (N108,363,200) for personal use.

The agency in the statement said, "The money was diverted from the World Bank assistance to Bauchi State Government under the State Education Programme Investment Project, SEPIP. The defendant transferred the money from Bauchi State Consolidated naira account domiciled at Polaris Bank to a Unity Bank account

"The offence is contrary to Section 1 (1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act

"In the course of investigation, thirty-one million naira (N31 million) was recovered from the defendant. However upon arraignment on March 13, 2020, he pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him, setting the stage for trial.

"The prosecution counsel, A.Y. Muntaka in the course of trial presented witnesses and tendered documents which were admitted in evidence.

"When the case came up today, April 7, the defendant changed his plea and pleaded 'guilty' as charged.

"Consequently, the judge pronounced him guilty and sentenced him to one year imprisonment with an option of fine.

"Justice Abubakar also ordered the convict to pay the sum of seventy-seven million naira (N77 million) as restitution to Bauchi State Government within one year."