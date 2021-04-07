FG To Release Names, Photos Of Over 1,800 Escaped Imo Inmates

Gunmen had on Monday morning attacked the correctional facility and the state police command headquarters, setting cars on fire and other valuables on fire before releasing over 1,800 inmates.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2021

The Nigerian government on Wednesday said it would publish the names and photos of over 1,800 fleeing Owerri prison inmates in Imo State in a bid to recapture them quickly.

Gunmen had on Monday morning attacked the correctional facility and the state police command headquarters, setting cars on fire and other valuables on fire before releasing over 1,800 inmates.

Francis Enobore, the spokesman for the Nigerian Correctional Service told PeoplesGazette that the names of the inmates would soon be released.

He said: “As I speak with you, they (information about fleeing inmates) are being processed. Our IT experts are currently working on it. We have their complete pictures and bios.

“We will publish their pictures online and other strategic places where the general public can see.” 

The NCoS spokesperson added that no bounty had been placed on the fleeing inmates.

“I cannot say, for now, the inmates have committed an offence already. But we will wait and allow the inmates to utilise the opportunity given to them by the honourable minister,” the NCoS spokesman explained.

He added some of the inmates that returned were brought back by their relatives.

“As we speak, 60 inmates who returned on their own voluntarily are in our custody. Some of them were brought back by their parents, custodians. The next measure would be determined after the expiration given by the honourable minister,” Enobore stated.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Raze Another Imo Police Station, Free Suspects
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 12-year-old Leads Thugs To Kill, Displace Community Residents In Ibadan
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Imo Attack: How Police Ignored DSS Intelligence Report Of Planned Attack On Headquarters, Prison
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Was Brutalised, Sexually Assaulted By Cape Verde Border Officials —Nigerian-American
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Over 6 Million Illegal Weapons In Circulation Across Nigeria — Abdulsalami Abubakar
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Sentences Ex-Bauchi Accountant General To One Year In Prison Over N108million Scam
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Why President Buhari Sacked IGP Adamu – Police Sources
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Raze Another Imo Police Station, Free Suspects
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police How Ex-IGP Adamu Paid Over N2 Billion For Tenure Extension But Got Sacked After 2 Months
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Agency Sells Vehicles Bought For N31million At N1. 5million Three Years Later
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Business Dangote Sells Cement For N1, 800 In Zambia, N3, 500 In Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How DSS Tortured Buhari’s Late Driver, Abandoned Him In Ill-Equipped Aso Rock Clinic
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME 12-year-old Leads Thugs To Kill, Displace Community Residents In Ibadan
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics There’ll Never Be Biafra Again, Says Buhari’s Aide, Onochie
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity How We Regained Our Freedom From Bandits' Den, Freed Kaduna Student Narrates, Contradicting Army
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Military Aircraft, Soldiers Engage Suspected ESN Operatives In Gun Battle In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians Organise #BuhariMustGo Protest At Abuja House In London
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police How Buhari Broke The Law With Sacking Of Adamu, Appointment Of Alkali As IGP, Says RULAAC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad