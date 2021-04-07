Gunmen Kill Four Policemen In Taraba, Benue, Abduct Chinese Nationals

Two riot policemen have been killed by gunmen at a checkpoint in Dogon-Gawa, Takum Local Government Area of Taraba state.

The Executive Chairman, Takum Local Government Council, Shiban Tikari, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday.

Tikari said the gunmen suspected to be bandits took away the slain cops’ rifles.

According to him, the incident happened when the two policemen were left behind to provide security at the checkpoint, while their colleagues went into town to get food.

Tikari stated, “The gunmen came on motorcycles and opened fire on the two policemen, killing them in the process. The attackers also took away their rifles.

“There have been reoccurring incidents of attacks of this kind in the last few months by bandits, who used to disguise in military Special Joint Task Force uniforms.

“These attacks, especially the one of today, have heightened tension in the area.”

In a related development, unknown gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday, killed three people, including two policemen and a foreigner in Ukum Local government Area of Benue State.

The victims were killed when the armed men attacked Symmetry Trading Company located in Ukum area of the state where they abducted two Chinese nationals working as engineers in the company.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident in a statement.

Anene said, “On 7th April, 2021 at about 0730hrs, a distress call was received from police officers posted to escort expatriates from the above-named company in the Ukum Local Government Area that, they came under an attack of gunmen who laid ambush at the site under construction before their arrival.

“During an exchange of fire with the gunmen, two policemen and one of the expatriate lost their lives while two of the expatriates were kidnapped.

“More police officers have been deployed to the area for trail of the hoodlums and rescue of the kidnap victims.”