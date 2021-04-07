How Buhari Broke The Law With Sacking Of Adamu, Appointment Of Alkali As IGP, Says RULAAC

The group noted that the President can only appoint a new police boss with the help of the Nigeria Police Council comprising him as chairman, all the 36 state governors

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2021

The Rule of Law Accountability and Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), a human rights advocacy group, says the sacking of Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector-General of Police and his replacement with Usman Baba Alkali is unconstitutional.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday, asked Alkali to take over the office of the IGP with immediate effect.

Until his appointment, Baba was the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Force Headquarters.

Reacting to the appointment via a statement by its Executive Director, Okechukwu Nwanguma, RULAAC said President Buhari lacks the power to singlehandedly appoint an IGP.

The group noted that the President can only appoint a new police boss with the help of the Nigeria Police Council comprising him as chairman, all the 36 state governors, the chairman of the Police Service Commission and the outgoing IGP.

The statement read, “The procedure for appointment and removal of the Inspector General of Police is clearly spelt out in both the 1999 Constitution and the new Police Act 2020 which President Buhari signed into law in 2020.

“The procedure requires that the Police Council, comprising the President, the governor of each of the states of the federation and the FCT, the chairman of the police service commission and the sitting inspector general of police, would meet to consider the candidates and advice the President who will then appoint one of them based on the advice of the Council. The President also needs to consult the Police Council to remove a sitting IGP.

“The law does not empower the President to singlehandedly appoint or remove. There is no contemplation of an acting IGP whose appointment will be confirmed by the Council of State. The council of state has no role in the appointment process.

“President Buhari is currently out of the country on medical tourism. When then did the police council seat? The person appointed is not the most qualified among the potential candidates. The choice would probably have been different had the council sat. Minister of Police Affairs who announced the purported appointment is not even a member of the police council.

“President Buhari does not appear to be willing to break his streak of illegalities, from illegal extension of the tenure of a retired IGP to the abrupt removal of the IGP before the expiration of his illegal period of extension, to the appointment of an acting IGP without recourse to the constitutional and statutory procedure.

“The purportedly appointed acting IGP suffers irredeemable legitimacy deficit. He cannot command authority and respect because his appointment is illegal. It cannot stand. The President must begin to lead by example. He must put an end to the subversion of the law. Democracy is protected by the rule of law.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Why President Buhari Sacked IGP Adamu – Police Sources
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police How Ex-IGP Adamu Paid Over N2 Billion For Tenure Extension But Got Sacked After 2 Months
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police PROFILE: 10 Things To Know About Newly Appointed Acting Police IG, Baba Alkali
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Adamu Listed On Police Website As Inspector-General 24 Hours After Sacking By Buhari With Immediate Effect
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Nigerians React As Buhari Appoints Acting Police Inspector-General
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police BREAKING: Vice President Osinbajo Decorates Yobe-born Alkali As Acting IGP
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Why President Buhari Sacked IGP Adamu – Police Sources
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity How We Regained Our Freedom From Bandits' Den, Freed Kaduna Student Narrates, Contradicting Army
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Agency Sells Vehicles Bought For N31million At N1. 5million Three Years Later
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police How Ex-IGP Adamu Paid Over N2 Billion For Tenure Extension But Got Sacked After 2 Months
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Business Dangote Sells Cement For N1, 800 In Zambia, N3, 500 In Nigeria
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME 12-year-old Leads Thugs To Kill, Displace Community Residents In Ibadan
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics There’ll Never Be Biafra Again, Says Buhari’s Aide, Onochie
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police PROFILE: 10 Things To Know About Newly Appointed Acting Police IG, Baba Alkali
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Why We Launched Air Strikes On Akwa Ibom Community – Nigerian Army
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Owerri Prison Break: Why We Believe Buhari’s Government Is Sponsoring Imo Attacks – MASSOB
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Raze Another Imo Police Station, Free Suspects
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Imo Jailbreak: How Villagers Burnt Escaped Prisoner Who Returned Home
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad