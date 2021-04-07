Killings: We've Directed Herders To Leave Ebonyi Till Tension Goes Down — Miyetti Allah

The group said the vacation will pave way for peace and afford the security agents to carry out a thorough investigation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2021

The South-East leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) says it has commanded the relocation of its members from Ebonyi State following the recent killings there. 

Suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked and killed no fewer than fifteen persons in the Ishielu Local Government Area of the state last week. 

File Photo

The group said the vacation will pave way for peace and afford the security agents to carry out a thorough investigation. 

The South-East zonal chairman of Miyetti Allah, Gidado Sidikki, disclosed this while speaking to journalists in Awka, the Anambra State capital, on Wednesday. 

He noted that the relocation order was for a period of time to enable the security agencies in collaboration with the Ebonyi State government, the leadership of Miyetti Allah, community leaders and other stakeholders to investigate the cause of the attacks on innocent people.
 
Sidikki said, "We have ordered all the cattle breeders to relocate from the state for now. We are afraid they may be killed unjustly in the course of retaliation. So, we have asked them to leave the state for now and return as soon as the tension is down.

“I am sad about the incident because Fulani herdsmen in the area have been living peacefully with the host community for decades. Why now?

"The Miyetti Allah, in the zone under my watch, has been monitoring all the activities of cattle breeders grazing in the five states: Anambra, Abia, Enugu, Imo and Ebonyi, to ensure they don’t cause trouble with their host communities while on duty.

"Hence, it will be shocking if it is eventually confirmed that herdsmen are the ones responsible for the killing." 

Siddiki cautioned the herders in the region not to take the law into their hands. 

He, however, urged them to seek legal redress when they face harassment and intimidation. 

He appealed to security agencies to find those who recently killed at least 15 residents in the state and bring them to justice.

SaharaReporters, New York

