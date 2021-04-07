Over 50 Armed Herdsmen Arrested In One Week ― Civil Defence Boss

This came as the corps granted operational licences to 17 new private security companies to provide additional security for the lives and property of Nigerians.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2021

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has stated that more than 50 armed herdsmen were arrested last week.

The Commandant-General of the corps, Ahmed Audi, while presenting the licences to the owners of the private guard’s companies at NSCDC headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, called for synergy among the companies, Tribune reports. 

He tasked them to provide credible intelligent security information that would complement the corps’ mandate of providing safety and enhance security for the nation.

He warned them against the use of firearms while urging them to exhibit high professional conduct in the discharge of their duties.

The CG, who revealed that more than “50 armed herdsmen were apprehended across Nigeria in the last week”, urged the companies to gather credible information and form a synergy with the Corps in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

He added the guards would become a central part of the implementation of the soon-to-launch School Safety Initiative to provide and deliver the needed security around various schools in the country.

He said: “We are facing a very serious conflict in Nigeria, let us come together and collaborate as your position is central to the delivery of the needed security for the nation as this is the first time Nigeria is facing this kind of asymmetric warfare.

“We have a place in the history together that we must guide jealously. While it is my duty to ensure the utmost performance of the industry, special attention would be paid to the recipients of today, towards

ensuring that you perform exceptionally in line with my dream to upbeat the corps operational activities as well as the Private Security Industry in order to play our expected role in the face of the present-day security challenges."

SaharaReporters, New York

