Police Fail To Produce Buhari-Must-Go Protesters From Custody, Whereabouts Unknown

The Kogi State Police Command has refused to produce two Buhari-Must-Go protesters who were mobbed by hoodlums sponsored by the state government and thereafter taken to the police command.

SaharaReporters learnt that the lawyers of the protesters since Monday have not been able to set eyes on them, as the police who claimed to be in custody of the two men have refused to bring them to their lawyers.

There are fears that the police might have handed them over again to the state-sponsored thugs for further maltreatment.

SaharaReporters had on Monday reported that violent youths on Sunday descended on the two middle-aged protesters who were posting Buhari-Must-Go posters in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

SaharaReporters had reported that the irate mob flogged the two youths, filmed them and brutalised them before they were later handed over to the police.

It had been gathered that the police thereafter quizzed the two protesters and detained them when they insisted on seeing their lawyer before making a statement.

“The lawyers have been there for two days now and the police haven’t produced them. The police commissioner in Kogi could not produce anti-Buhari protesters he claimed were in his custody after two days.

“We are hearing they were never returned to police custody after the police handed them over to thugs,” a source in Lokoja stated.

Speaking with SaharaReporters on Monday, the Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Edeh, had claimed the protesters were still with the police.

The CP said, “I asked the policemen to let their lawyer come. We did not release them to the hoodlums. They are still with the police.”

Meanwhile, the state government in a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja had supported the attack on the youths, saying they were from neighbouring Benue State.