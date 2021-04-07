REVEALED: Names Of Five Rescued Students Out Of 39 Kidnapped In Kaduna

The five rescued students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Kaduna State, among a total 39 abducted in March have been identified.

The five, who were rescued on Sunday, are Abubakar Yakubu, Francis Paul, Obadiya Habakkuk, Amina Yusuf and Maryam Danladi.

The Nigerian Army disclosed their names on Wednesday morning, saying they were rescued by troops of 1 Division on Monday, April 5.

The students were among a total 39 abducted when the bandits attacked the college on March 11.

