REVEALED: Names Of Five Rescued Students Out Of 39 Kidnapped In Kaduna

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2021

The five rescued students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Kaduna State, among a total 39 abducted in March have been identified.

The five, who were rescued on Sunday, are Abubakar Yakubu, Francis Paul, Obadiya Habakkuk, Amina Yusuf and Maryam Danladi.

The Nigerian Army disclosed their names on Wednesday morning, saying they were rescued by troops of 1 Division on Monday, April 5.

The students were among a total 39 abducted when the bandits attacked the college on March 11.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima, in a release, stated, “The rescued students are Abubakar Yakubu, Francis Paul, Obadiya Habakkuk, Amina Yusuf and Maryam Danladi.

“The rescued students are currently receiving medical attention in a military facility in Kaduna.

“The GOC 1 Division, Maj Gen DH Ali-Keffi has commended the troops for their effort and charged them not to rest on their oars until all kidnap victims are rescued and returned to their families.”

The Kaduna State government had on Sunday announced the rescue of five of the 39 students kidnapped.

A statement by the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Homeland Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, stated that the students were rescued by security operatives in Kaduna, on Monday, and were at a military health facility in the city receiving treatment.

“The Nigerian military has informed the Kaduna State Government that five of the many kidnapped students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna were recovered this afternoon and are presently in a military facility where they are undergoing a thorough medical check-up.

“The Kaduna State Government will provide updates on further operational feedback to be received on this case. The 39 college students were abducted by bandits from the institution in March.

“While the Kaduna State Government has insisted it would neither negotiate with the abductors nor pay them ransom, parents of the kidnapped students have been appealing to the government to reconsider the position in the interest of the students,” he had stated.

SaharaReporters, New York

