Two Chinese Abducted As Gunmen Invade Mining Site In Osun

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2021

Two Chinese nationals have been kidnapped, after an attack by unknown gunmen on a mining site in Osun state.

Yemisi Opalola, Osun police spokesperson disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday night.

Opalola noted that a tactical team has been deployed to ensure the safe rescue of the kidnapped persons.

He said the incident occurred in Okepa/Itikan village, Ifewara area of the state.

Two guards from a private company who were providing security for the Chinese nationals, were said to have been shot during the incident, and are now receiving treatment.

The statement read, “Consequent upon the incident of Monday, April 5, a gang of criminals, at about 4pm, attacked and abducted two Chinese nationals.

“The two men, namely Zhao Jian, 33, and Wen, 50, were working at a mining site in Okepa/Itikan Village, Ifewara, Osun State.

“The Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, immediately drafted a strong, combined reinforcement of Police Tactical units, JTF, and other security outfits, who embarked on the search/rescue operation.

“Two private guards attached to the Chinese nationals who were shot during the kidnapping operation, have also been taken to the general hospital for treatment.

“The police are on the trail of the perpetrators of the crime.”

SaharaReporters, New York

