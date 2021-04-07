UK Records 79 Blood Clots, 19 Deaths After AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

The United Kingdom has said there have been 79 cases of rare blood clots, resulting in 19 deaths, with people receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine in Britain.

This was disclosed by the country’s medicines regulator on Wednesday.

“By the 31st of March, over 20 million doses having been given, we have had 79 cases reported. Of the 79 cases, 19 people have sadly died,” June Raine, Chief Executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), told a briefing.

Meanwhile, a British government committee advising on coronavirus vaccinations said Wednesday most people under 30 should be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca jab if possible, due to concerns over blood clots.

“Adults who are aged 18 to 29 years old who do not have an underlying health condition should be offered an alternative Covid-19 vaccine in preference to the AstraZeneca vaccine, where such an alternative vaccine is available,” Wei Shen Lim of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said at a press conference.