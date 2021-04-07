UK Records 79 Blood Clots, 19 Deaths After AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

A British government committee advising on coronavirus vaccinations said Wednesday most people under 30 should be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca jab if possible.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2021

The United Kingdom has said there have been 79 cases of rare blood clots, resulting in 19 deaths, with people receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine in Britain.

This was disclosed by the country’s medicines regulator on Wednesday.

“By the 31st of March, over 20 million doses having been given, we have had 79 cases reported. Of the 79 cases, 19 people have sadly died,” June Raine, Chief Executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), told a briefing.

Meanwhile, a British government committee advising on coronavirus vaccinations said Wednesday most people under 30 should be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca jab if possible, due to concerns over blood clots.

“Adults who are aged 18 to 29 years old who do not have an underlying health condition should be offered an alternative Covid-19 vaccine in preference to the AstraZeneca vaccine, where such an alternative vaccine is available,” Wei Shen Lim of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said at a press conference.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH It’s Foolish To Reject COVID-19 Vaccine, Clerics Should Seek Knowledge – Pastor Ighodalo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Oxford Suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial On Children Over Blood Clot
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Not All 15 Chinese Visitors Are Medics, Nigerian Government Not Aware Of Their Whereabouts —Health Minister
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Buhari, Osinbajo To Take COVID Vaccine On Saturday
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Olu Of Warri Has Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sowore Raises The Alarm Over Plot By Buhari's Regime To Re-arrest Him After SaharaReporters Exposed Coronavirus In Aso Villa
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Why President Buhari Sacked IGP Adamu – Police Sources
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity How We Regained Our Freedom From Bandits' Den, Freed Kaduna Student Narrates, Contradicting Army
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Agency Sells Vehicles Bought For N31million At N1. 5million Three Years Later
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police How Ex-IGP Adamu Paid Over N2 Billion For Tenure Extension But Got Sacked After 2 Months
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Business Dangote Sells Cement For N1, 800 In Zambia, N3, 500 In Nigeria
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME 12-year-old Leads Thugs To Kill, Displace Community Residents In Ibadan
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics There’ll Never Be Biafra Again, Says Buhari’s Aide, Onochie
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police How Buhari Broke The Law With Sacking Of Adamu, Appointment Of Alkali As IGP, Says RULAAC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police PROFILE: 10 Things To Know About Newly Appointed Acting Police IG, Baba Alkali
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Why We Launched Air Strikes On Akwa Ibom Community – Nigerian Army
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Owerri Prison Break: Why We Believe Buhari’s Government Is Sponsoring Imo Attacks – MASSOB
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Raze Another Imo Police Station, Free Suspects
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad