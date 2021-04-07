Update: DMX Tests Positive For COVID-19 While Fighting For Life In Hospital

DMX is reportedly still on life support and in a coma in the hospital’s ICU. The next couple of days will be crucial in his battle to recovery.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2021

American rapper, DMX has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus while in the hospital fighting for his life.

The rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was hospitalised at White Plains Hospital last Friday after suffering a drug overdose that triggered a heart attack. 

He is facing serious health issues.

He was reported without oxygen for like 30 minutes while unconscious when police arrived on the scene on April 2 and transported him to the hospital.

The rapper was scheduled for critical brain function tests today to determine the decision that his family will have to make. But it has now been revealed that he has tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to VladTV, his manager, Steve Rifkind, said he tested positive for COVID-19 while in the hospital.

The positive coronavirus test will now shut doors to visitors who wish to see and spend a little time with the New York legend. Only his mother and fiancée Desiree Lindstrom are reportedly among the small group of family members allowed to see DMX face-to-face.

The 50-year-old’s loved ones hosted a vigil outside the hospital on Monday (April 5). Hundreds of fans showed up to help uplift his spirit with a prayers, which were closed out by recorded vocals from DMX himself.

SaharaReporters, New York

