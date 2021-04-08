74-year-old Nigeria's Agric Minister, Nanono Secretly Marries 18-year-old Girl

"The minister only assigned three people and warned them against disclosing the details of the marriage to people," a family source, who preferred anonymity, said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 08, 2021

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Nanono, has reportedly married an 18-year-old secondary school leaver. 

The 74-year-old minister tied the knot with the young woman, identified simply as Rakiya, in a secret wedding held on Saturday, April 3, in Jere Town, Kaduna State.

It was gathered that only three minister representatives attended the ceremony and that the young bride has already settled in his Tamandu close residence in Kano.

"The minister only assigned three people and warned them against disclosing the details of the marriage to people," a family source, who preferred anonymity, told Daily Nigerian. 

The source said Nanono's family had kicked against the wedding but the minister insisted on marrying the girl despite the over 50 years age gap.

"The minister is madly in love. He appeared unstoppable," the source added.

