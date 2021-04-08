BREAKING: Bandits Release Five More Kidnapped Kaduna Students

Three days after bandits released five students out of the 39 abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna State, the kidnappers have released five more students.

With the development, 10 of the 39 students kidnapped from the school have regained freedom, leaving 29 with the bandits.

The students who just regained freedom are currently on their way to the hospital, Daily Trust reported.

It was learnt that the five students – four males and a female – were picked up by policemen around Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

It was also leant that plans were being made for the students to be moved to a police facility for treatment.

The five students earlier released by the bandits on Monday, were taken to a military hospital for health evaluation.

One of the earlier released students, Francis Paul, had narrated how the bandits selected five of them and asked them to mount motorbikes after which they were dropped off on a highway.

This is the second batch of release; the first batch comprise Mary Danladi, Abubakar Yakubu, Francis Paul, Obadiya Habakkuk and Amina Yusuf who were reunited with their family on Wednesday.

When contacted for additional information, Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, did not respond to several calls.