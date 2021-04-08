Explosive Discovered In Abia Primary School

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 08, 2021

An item suspected to be an explosive has been found in primary school in Abia state.

State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He said the government is currently working with relevant security agencies in the state to unravel the source and nature of the suspected explosive devices found at the Union Primary School, Afaraukwu in Umuahia North Local Government Area.

The statement read, “While initial examination of the devices show evidence of corrosion leading to suspicion of the materials being relics of the civil war era, we are awaiting definite official report from the EOD squad of the Nigeria Police who are currently investigating the incident.

“Meanwhile, necessary measures have been taken to protect the pupils and staff of the school with security sweeps ongoing while the school is temporarily closed.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed security agencies to embark on proactive checks in other vulnerable locations out of abundance of caution.

“While we are grateful to God that there is no harm to life or property, we urge citizens and residents to continue to maintain vigilance and report suspicious situations to security agents.”

The state government has revealed that it is also working with relevant security agencies in the state to unravel the source and nature of the suspected explosive found in the school. 

It said it was awaiting official report from the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) squad of the Nigeria Police working to unravel the case.

