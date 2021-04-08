How Prophet Raped 17-Year-Old Member Inside Ogun Church – Police

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 50-year-old prophet, Tayo Shobowale, for allegedly raping a 17-year-old church member during a prayer session in the church in the Oke Igbala, Ifo area of the state.

SaharaReporters learnt that the police arrested Prophet Shobowale in charge of the Cherubim and Seraphim church in Oke Igbala, Ifo, following a report lodged by the victim’s family.

According to the police, the family reported that sometime in March 2021, the prophet invited the teenager to the church for prayer, and there, the prophet took advantage of the du being alone for a prayer session to forcefully have carnal knowledge of her.

The victim further stated that, after the illicit affair, the prophet ordered her to take a spiritual bath in the church with an already spiritually prepared candle, which he rubbed over her body.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated that since then, the victim had complained of having a spiritual attack which always made her to fall down and remain unconscious for hours.

Oyeyemi said, “The 50-year-old prophet in charge of Cherubim and Seraphim church in Oke-Igbala, Tayo Shobowale,was arrested by the police for having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 17-year-old member of the church.

“The suspect was arrested, following a report lodged at the family support unit of Ota area command by the victim, who was accompanied by her mother to the station. Upon the report, the Area Commander Ota, detailed his family support unit to the scene where the randy prophet was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect initially denied the allegations, but when he was confronted by the victim, it was very difficult for him to absolve himself of the allegations.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered a thorough investigation of the case and that the suspect be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.”