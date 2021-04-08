Nigerian Students Association Demands Immediate Reinstatement Of Fellow Activists Suspended In Schools

The Zone D chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has demanded the reinstatement of all suspended student activists in various tertiary institutions in the South West.

Kowe Odunayo Amos, NANS Zone D Coordinator in a statement also condemned the recent hike in school fees by management of some institutions in the region.

File photo used to illustrate story.

He also called for the reinstatement of students’ union activities in some schools, describing the actions of their management as unacceptable and against the fundamental human rights of students and intellectual freedom.

The statement read, “As an association, we find it appalling that our ivory towers which are meant to be seen as incubators of knowledge that produces critical minds will not cease to suspend Students’ Union activities at the slightest provocation. It is important to state that there is no justification whatsoever for the suspension/proscription of Students’ Unions by the managements of our tertiary institutions, the moment this is done (which will basically prevent students from taking part in Union activities), their freedom of association is violated.

“The right to freedom of association is recognised both in international laws and in all civilised countries of the world. The International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Nigeria has ratified which recognises peoples’ right to freedom of association. And, because the aforementioned has been domesticated by the Nigerian government by incorporating it into the Nigerian law as stipulated in Section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), it has become a part of the Nigerian corpus juris, and, accordingly, the Nigerian authority, without excluding University administrators is bound by these instruments.

“It is based on the foregoing we demand: Immediate reinstatement of all expelled and rusticated students’ activists within the next 7 working days. Ifemosu Michael of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta; Arotiba Olawale Affluence, Yusuf Nurudeen Alowonle of Lagos State University and Ojo Aderemi of University of Ibadan.

“An end to commercialisation of education and hike in school fees. Democratisation of the school system through the election of all the principal officers with elected representatives of the teaching, non-teaching staff and students in all committees, council and all decision-making bodies.

“Free and independent students’ unionism without interference from the school authorities and the State. The right of all individuals to freely exist and operate on campuses in so far they do not make use of violence to achieve their objectives is inalienable. It is on this basis we demand for the immediate and unconditional reinstatement of Obafemi Awolowo University Students’ Union, Yaba College of Technology and University of Lagos Students' Unions within the next 7 working days, and, failure to do this shall be met with stiff resistance.

“We maintain that the suspension of the Students’ Unions by the University managements, is, ipso facto, a derogation from the students’ godly and Constitutionally recognised right to freedom of association and assembly which is a contravention and an assault on the provisions of Articles 9, 10 and 11 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, 1981, a Treaty-turned-Act which does not accommodate derogation in any form and, Section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“In fact, based on the authority of the Supreme Court in Abacha v. Gani Fawehinmi and other plethora of cases, the University managements cannot find any justifiable defence either in the provisions on derogation, Section 45 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) which is the grundnorm or in the powers conferred on the University managements, Sections 8(2g), 12(1c), 20(1) of the University of Lagos Act and Section 34 and other similar provisions of the University of Ife Law, 1970 and Obafemi Awolowo University (Transitional Provisions) Act, 1975 because of the doctrine of pacta sunt servanda.”