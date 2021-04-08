One Killed As Gunmen Attack Police Station In Ebonyi

Gunmen, on Tuesday, launched an attack on the Ugbodo Police Station of Ebonyi state but were repelled by the police.

One of the assailants, it was gathered, was killed in the ensuing gun duel between the hoodlums and the police, Punch reported.

File Photo: Gunmen

Also, one of the policemen, who repelled the attack, was injured and taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

A top security source in the state, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the gunmen launched the attack around midnight.

The source said, “But they met stiff resistance from the policemen at the station. In the ensuing battle, a police officer sustained an injury, while the gunmen later retreated with some of them being hit by bullets from the policemen.

“In the morning, the police went in search of the bush in the area and discovered the corpse of one of the gunmen.”

According to the report, a gallon of petrol was also found near the deceased.

It was suspected that they had planned to burn the station.

The corpse of the deceased was evacuated to the mortuary, while the injured police officer was rushed to hospital, where he was said to be receiving treatment.

Similarly, gunmen attacked the Iboko Divisional Police Station in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, on March 1, 2021.

Also, 15 persons lost their lives in attacks by gunmen on Nkalaha, Obegu, Amazu, Nkalagu and Umuhuali autonomous communities of the state, some weeks later.