Police Exhume Decomposing Body Of Abducted Rivers Community Chairman Buried Alive

SaharaReporters gathered that Deekia was kidnapped by gunmen few weeks ago and was said to have been buried alive.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 08, 2021

The Rivers State Police Command has exhumed the decomposing body of Prince Deekia, the Community Development Chairman of Kereken-Boue community in the Khana Local Government Area of the state.

The CDC Chairman was said to have been buried alive for some unknown reasons.

SaharaReporters gathered that Deekia was kidnapped by gunmen few weeks ago.

The Division Police Officer of Bori Police Station, SP Bako Angbashim on Thursday led his team to a thick forest between Andoni and Bonny local government areas of the state, where Deeka, was buried.

The 10-year-son of the murdered community leader was among the team who visited the forest so he could identify his father.

