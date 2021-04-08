Why I Chose Nigerian Clinic Instead Of Travelling Abroad For Treatment – Aisha Buhari

Unfortunately, the State House clinic at Aso Rock, had not been functioning efficiently to provide needed medical services to the first family and other government functionaries.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 08, 2021

First Lady Aisha Buhari has explained her decision to receive treatment at a private clinic when she rejected the idea of going to London, UK after falling ill.

In the book: ‘Aisha Buhari: Being Different’, the first lady narrated the state of Aso Rock Clinic at the time.

Hajo Sani, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, authored the book, which is a biography of the First Lady.

“Another issue that stirred controversy was her statement on 9 October 2017, at a stakeholders’ meeting on Reproductive Maternal, Nutrition, Child Advocacy and Health, and Nutrition (RMNCAHN) at the State House, Abuja, in which she spoke about issues of national importance concerning healthcare services. She found it appalling that when she fell ill, she was advised to travel to London for treatment, though she refused.

“It was on this note that she condemned the management of the clinic, adding that the health centre did not have the facilities to treat patients. According to her, she had to visit a private clinic after she discovered that the X-ray machine of the State House clinic was not working. She has been consistent in warning politicians against politicising the issues of health and women empowerment,” Sani wrote.

Aisha’s husband is currently receiving medical treatment in London.

SaharaReporters, New York

