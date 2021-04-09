BREAKING: American Rapper, DMX Is Dead

American rapper, DMX has died.

He had reportedly tested positive for coronavirus while in the hospital fighting for his life.

The Grammy-nominated performer died after suffering “catastrophic cardiac arrest,” according to the hospital in White Plains, New York, where he died. He was rushed there from his home April 2.

The raspy-voiced hip-hop artist who produced the songs “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here)” and who rapped with a trademark delivery that was often paired with growls, barks and “What!” as an ad-lib, has died, according to a statement from his family on Friday. He was 50.

Associated Press reports that the rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, had struggled with drug addiction since his teenage years. His lawyer, Murray Richman, had earlier said he could not confirm reports that DMX overdosed.

He was reported without oxygen for like 30 minutes while unconscious when police arrived on the scene on April 2 and transported him to the hospital.

DMX was reportedly on life support and in a coma in the hospital’s ICU for some time.