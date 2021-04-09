How Fulani Men Recruited Me Into Kidnapping Gang In Ibadan — Suspect

Hammed, who was arrested after kidnapping two persons at Wasinmi, said it was his first job.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 09, 2021

A suspected kidnapper, Muhammed Hammed has said that he was recruited into a kidnapping gang at a beer parlour by some Fulani in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He disclosed this while responding to questions from journalists at the Osun state police command headquarters in Osogbo.

Hammed, who was arrested after kidnapping two persons at Wasinmi, spoke in Hausa language, saying it was his first job after he was enlisted into the gang.

He said, “I met some Fulani guys at a beer-drinking joint in Ibadan. They told me there is a business they run along the Ibadan-Ife Expressway and I was asked to join.

“We blocked the expressway, stopped a car and abducted two of the passengers into the forest. I was caught because I didn’t know the bush path very well and I got lost.

“The Fulani guys include one Alhaji, Buba, Siraju, Sodiq, and Seidu. I can’t recall other names now.

“I have never been a member of Boko Haram, I am from a village in Tambuwal local government area of Sokoto state and I was wandering around Ibadan before I met the Fulani guys that recruited me.

“It was destined that I would be caught because it was my first operation with them, though from what they told me, it was their usual job.

“I know I had been caught by the law, I don’t know what awaits me, but I wish the government can forgive me and give me another chance. I have never killed anyone before, this is my first act against the law.

“Sincerely, I don’t know where the six others are since I lost my way in the bush and I don’t know where they live because I met them at a drinking joint,” the suspect narrated.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME How Kidnappers Demanded Wine, Suya, Others As Ransom To Release Family Of Five
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Drug Trafficker Excretes N423million Cocaine At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Prison Officials, Inmates Injured In Attempted Jailbreak In Bauchi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Over 20 Dead After Eating ‘Fried Meat’ Served By Yahoo Boy At A Bar In Ogun
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three For Carrying Out Jungle Justice In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME How Mob Attacked, Almost Killed My Brother Who Is In Varsity Final-year Over Suspicion Of Theft —Nigerian Man
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Bandits Ambush Nigerian Army Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Military Invade Benue Community, Kill Over 30 Villagers, Set Ablaze Monarch Palace, 200 Houses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Wike Bans Meeting Of Igbo Group In Rivers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency How Army Used Helicopter Strikes On Benue Villages – Senator Suswam Petitions Defence Headquarters
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal UK Court Bans Arise TV Chairman, Obaigbena From Serving As Director Of Any Company For 7 Years
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics N30m From Dangote, N20m From Tinubu – Who Gave What At Aisha Buhari’s Book Launch
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Offers Odigie-Oyegun Fresh Appointment
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: American Rapper, DMX Is Dead
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Imo Jailbreak: Nigerian Correctional Service Releases Names, Pictures Of Inmates Who Escaped From Prison
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Prince Phillip, The Retired Naval Officer Who Met Eight-year-old Queen Elizabeth At Cousin’s Wedding
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics A Scattered Family Can’t Fix Nigeria – Nigerians React To Buhari’s Absence At Aisha’s Book Launch
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Power-Drunk Rear Admiral, Escorts Brutalise Lawyer, Policeman For Attempting To Overtake Them In Abuja
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad