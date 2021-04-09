How Kidnappers Demanded Wine, Suya, Others As Ransom To Release Family Of Five

It could not be confirmed if money was paid as ransom but a family source said that the kidnappers only demanded cooked delicious food.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 09, 2021

A family of five abducted on Monday has been released after the kidnappers collected an unusual ransom.

The kidnappers, who had earlier demanded N10 million ransom, reportedly collected money, drinks, cooked food, wine, suya and other edibles before their victims were released.

Reports had it that the victims, Olisa Ibrahim, his wife and three children, were returning to Abuja after spending the Easter holiday in their Ajowa home town when they were abducted by gunmen.

It could not be confirmed if money was paid as ransom but a family source said that the kidnappers only demanded cooked delicious food, wine, suya and other things as part of conditions for their release.

The victims who are natives of Daja Ajowa were abducted at gunpoint between Ajowa Akoko and Ayere in Kogi state.

Their abduction threw the community into apprehension and confusion.
Sources said the family returned to Ajowa Akoko after regaining freedom.
 

