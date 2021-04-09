Prison Officials, Inmates Injured In Attempted Jailbreak In Bauchi

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 09, 2021

Two officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Bauchi State have sustained injuries, after a riot at the facility. 

Spokesman for the NCS in the state, Abubakar Adam, in an interview with Channels Television on Friday, said the riot followed an attempt by some inmates to break out of prison. 

Five of the inmates were also said to have been injured in the process. 

He stated that the police command in the state sent reinforcement to manage the situation.

He noted that the attempt was triggered by the incident in Imo, where gunmen had attacked the prison and freed over 1,800 inmates.  

He, however, maintained that none of the inmates escaped.

Adam said, “There was a riot, not sporadic gunshots traced by inmates. It was the inmates that instigated the riots, maybe wanting to break the prison and get out.

“It was as a result of what happened in Imo state where some gunmen broke out of the prison and got away with some inmates from there. We have some from the South and they are serving their sentences here.

“Hearing what happened down South, they wanted to experience the same thing here in Bauchi. We thank God the issue has been quenched.”

Over 1,800 inmates escaped from custody on Monday after gunmen attacked the Imo correctional centre in Owerri.

The gunmen also attacked the Imo police command headquarters.

While no life was lost during the attack, the NCS said a total of 1,884 persons escaped from custody.

As of Thursday, 78 of those who escaped from Imo prison were said to have been found.

Meanwhile, the NCS, on Friday, released names and photos of some of those still at large on its Twitter handle.

