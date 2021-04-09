Suspected Terrorists Storm Niger Community, Kill One, Abduct Six

Some gunmen suspected to be terrorists have stormed Gurmana community in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, SaharaReporters has learnt.

The suspected terrorists were said to have invaded the community in broad daylight on Friday, killing people and burning houses and properties.

As at the time of filing this report, one person had been killed and six persons had been abducted, SaharaReporters also learnt.

A source in the community also told SaharaReporters that "yams worth millions of naira were set ablaze".

"It is so sad that people are getting killed every day and the government does not appear to be concerned or doing anything about it. It is a shame that we cannot sleep with our eyes closed," the source said.

On February 17, gunmen kidnapped 42 persons, including 27 students from Government Secondary School, Kagara.

One student was killed.

The abducted persons were released on February 27, more than a week later.

