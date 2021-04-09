US Denies Offering New Type Of Work Visa To Nigerians

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 09, 2021

The US Mission in Nigeria has debunked claims that it is offering a new type of work visa to Nigerians. 

In a statement on Friday, the diplomatic embassy denied a press release purportedly from the US Mission, claiming to offer new work visa to Nigerian citizens aged 40-55 years.

It encouraged Nigerians to visit only the official sources to get the needed information.

The statement read, “The US Mission to Nigeria is drawing the general public's attention to a fake 'press release' claiming to offer a new type of work visa to Nigerians. Scammers and fraudsters circulate this phoney information that the new work visa applies to Nigerian citizens aged 40-55.

“The US Embassy in Abuja and Consulate in Lagos is warning Nigerians not to fall victims to the scam. It is the same old scam, but in fresh packaging – don't become a victim! If you have questions about whether visa information is legitimate, please refer only to official sources: travel.state.gov, ng.usembassy.gov/visas, and www.ustraveldocs.com/ng.”

SaharaReporters, New York

