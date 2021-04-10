Boko Haram Attacks Adamawa Community, Kills Five, Abducts Many Women

An unspecified number of women have been abducted by suspected Boko Haram sect members who attacked a community in Adamawa State.

The insurgents also killed five people, destroyed houses and other property and made away with residents' belongings, a source said.

File photo used to illustrate story

It was gathered on Saturday morning that the insurgents stormed Kwapre, a village in the Hong Local Government Area of Northern Adamawa on Friday evening, shooting randomly and picking up the women.

A source around the area, Innocent Geoffrey, told DAILY POST that the attackers were first thought to be herders out for vengeance attack but later manifested their Boko Haram tendency, seizing the female residents they could lay their hands on, as residents scampered for safety.

"Right now, there is no single person in Kwapre; everybody has fled the community," Innocent said during the conversation Saturday morning.

The member representing Gombi/ Hong Federal Constituency and Chairman, Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Yusuf Buba Yakubu, who represents the affected community in the National Assembly, reacted to the development with a statement expressing his concerns.

He said the insurgents, who besieged Kwapre village in Garaha Ward of Hong LGA, killed and maimed unsuspecting community dwellers, destroyed homes and property and abducted some people.

"This latest attack on the innocent and peace-loving people of Kwapre is another senseless and cruel act of cowardice on a community that is renowned for peace, industry and serenity," the lawmaker said.