BREAKING: Many Nigerians Trapped As Volcano Hits Caribbean Island

“There are a lot of Nigerians on the Island, and this causes health challenges. Families are being moved to other countries. We will appreciate assistance from well-wishers and friends,” Dr Odoe appealed in a message.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2021

Many Nigerians are currently trapped in the Caribbean Island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines due to a volcanic eruption.

Dr Levi Odoe, the Consul-General of Nigeria on the Island, has appealed for support from the Nigerian government and other public-spirited entities around the world.

SaharaReporters Media

Dr Odoe appealed in a message.

Daily Trust gathered that there are no fewer than 230 Nigerian students studying medicine on the Island, and a host of tourists from the country were there when the tragedy occurred.

So far, thousands of people have been evacuated to safer parts of the Island and neighbouring Island nations, using buses and cruise ships.

Desperate citizens shared videos of the eruptions, which began on April 9 when black ash and smoke plumes overcast the air at about 6-kilometre range.

Twitter user Rahym R. Augustin-Joseph tweeted under the handle, @RahymRJoseph: “Let’s remember to keep the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in our prayers during what is a very tough time.”

Also, Marcia Forbes, with the Twitter handle @marciaforbes, said, “Prayers for our Caribbean brothers and sisters in #StVincent & Grenadines where #Soufriere Hills #volcano is rumbling & spewing.”

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has an active volcano at La Soufrière elevation, which peaks at 1,234 metres.

This is the fourth volcanic eruption on the Island since 1979, which damaged properties worth $100m.

The first recorded eruption occurred in 1718. The 1902 eruption led to the death of over 1000 persons.

SaharaReporters, New York

