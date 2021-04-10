Eight Killed In Fresh Plateau Attack

The incident, which was said to have occurred on Friday night, has thrown the community into mourning.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2021

Suspected gunmen have killed eight persons during an attack on a mining site at Shawalan Kuru in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

 

One of the deceased, according to the Nation, was beheaded. The corpses have been handed over to the relatives of the deceased.

 

They were retrieved during a visit to the site by Hon Choji and leader of Jos South Council, Hon Emmanuel Jang.  Governor, Simon Lalong has directed security agencies in the state to fish out the perpetrators of the act.

 

He said the attack was another desperate attempt by criminals to destabilise the state and create fear among the people.

 

Lalong also advised the citizens to assist law enforcement agencies with helpful intelligence.

 

Deputy Commissioner of Police Plateau, A.S Tafida, who represented the Commissioner of Police, sympathized with the entire Jos South people, especially the Kuru community.

 

He appealed for calm and cooperation amongst them and advised them not to take the laws into their own hands. He promised to work with their leaders in carrying out discreet investigations to arrest the perpetrators.

SaharaReporters, New York

