Ethiopia’s Meseret Wins Female Category Of Lagos City Marathon

Meseret Dinke of Ethiopia is the women’s champion of the 2021 Access-Bank Lagos City Marathon.

The feat means she will be leaving with $30, 000. This is the fourth time an Ethiopian will be winning the female race.

Celestine Jepchirchir of Kenya won the second position for the women category, while in third place is Desta Muluneh of Ethiopia.

They will be leaving with $20 000 and $15, 000 respectively.

The development comes after Emmanuel Naibei of Kenya emerged winner of the male category.

Naibei had defeated thousands of marathoners on Saturday morning to win the 42km race in 2 hours 11 minutes and 37 seconds.

See Also Sports Kenya’s Emmanuel Naibei Wins Access Bank Lagos City Marathon