Imo Attacks: Why Gunmen Overpowered Police–Minister

Speaking on Friday, the police affairs minister confirmed that the DSS alerted the police before Monday attacks in Imo. He said the police fought well but the gunmen overpowered the police because they “came prepared”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2021

Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi, has said gunmen overpowered the Imo State Police Command men on Monday because they “came with all the arsenals at their disposal” and “in large numbers”.

Dingyadi stated this on Friday while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme monitored by The PUNCH.

Mohammad Dingyadi

Gunmen on Monday attacked the Owerri Correctional Centre and freed over 1,800 inmates. The attackers also razed the Imo State Police Command headquarters in Owerri and burnt all the vehicles parked at the command headquarters.

See Also Police Imo Attacks: How Governor Uzodinma, Nigeria Police Failed To Act On DSS Intelligence 3 Times – Ex-Director 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

A former Assistant Director with the Department of State Services, Dennis Amachree, had said the secret police alerted the Nigeria Police Force at least three times before Monday attacks in Imo but the police failed to act on intelligence.

Speaking on Friday, the police affairs minister confirmed that the DSS alerted the police before Monday attacks in Imo. He said the police fought well but the gunmen overpowered the police because they “came prepared”.

Dingyadi said, “People are always pointing accusing fingers at the police. This report was not just sent to the police. It was sent to other security agencies and the government, as far as my understanding is concerned. The police at that particular time did the best that they could but were overpowered.

“Don’t forget that these people came prepared; they came with all the arsenals at their disposal and they came in large numbers and that is why they were able to overpower the police at the entrance of the police headquarters in Owerri.

“So, it is not just the police to be blamed, the police did their best and it was not only the police that was hit; the correctional centre in Owerri was also attacked. It is a collective responsibility. Security is the responsibility of everybody and we have a responsibility to ensure that we remain alert and focused on these issues 24 hours a day.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Police Deployed To Guard Hausa Settlement In Imo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Autopsy Shows Corps Member Killed By Police Was Strangulated, Her Private Parts Mutilated — Youth Group
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Police Recent Appointment Of Usman Baba As Police IG Exposes Buhari’s Plot To Islamise Nigeria— HURIWA
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Police Security Situation In South-East, South-South Critical — Police IG
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Police Imo Jailbreak: Police Arrest Escaped Inmate In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ubani, Ex-VP Of NBA, Condemns Lagos Police For Parading Alleged Ritualist
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Bandits Ambush Nigerian Army Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Military Invade Benue Community, Kill Over 30 Villagers, Set Ablaze Monarch Palace, 200 Houses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Wike Bans Meeting Of Igbo Group In Rivers
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME How Fulani Men Recruited Me Into Kidnapping Gang In Ibadan — Suspect
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insurgency How Army Used Helicopter Strikes On Benue Villages – Senator Suswam Petitions Defence Headquarters
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics N30m From Dangote, N20m From Tinubu – Who Gave What At Aisha Buhari’s Book Launch
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Imo Jailbreak: Nigerian Correctional Service Releases Names, Pictures Of Inmates Who Escaped From Prison
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics OPC, IPOB Are Just Like Boko Haram, Dambazau Says
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Muslim Military Women Free To Wear Hijab If That Will Protect Them From Bullets —CAN
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Offers Odigie-Oyegun Fresh Appointment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Prince Phillip, The Retired Naval Officer Who Met Eight-year-old Queen Elizabeth At Cousin’s Wedding
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Police Police Deployed To Guard Hausa Settlement In Imo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad