Emmanuel Naibei of Kenya has emerged winner of the 6th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Naibei beat thousands of marathoners on Saturday morning to win the 42km race in 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 37 seconds.

The 42km race commenced from the National Stadium, Surulere, and ended at Eko Atlantic.

He will be leaving with a whopping $30,000, while the runners-up and second runners-up would get $20,000 and $15,000, respectively.