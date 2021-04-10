Kidnapped Imo Monarch, Cabinet Chiefs Regain Freedom

There was jubilation on Saturday morning as the traditional ruler of Umueze Nguru autonomous community in the Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Charles Iroegbu, his cabinet chiefs and palace guards regained freedom from kidnappers' den.

The respected monarch, who is the owner and Chief Executive Officer of All States Mass Transit, his five cabinet chiefs and two palace guards were kidnapped after attending a traditional wedding ceremony in the Ehime Mbano LGA of the state on Wednesday.

They were in three vehicles and were heading back to the kingdom when the gunmen waylaid them and diverted their movement.

Fear had engulfed the community as their abductors refused to establish communication with the royal family or anybody in the kingdom.

But reprieve came on Saturday morning, as the monarch, his five cabinet chiefs and two palace guards were freed.

A source in the palace told Punch that the entire community was jubilating over the safe return of "His Royal Majesty, the cabinet chiefs and the two palace guards."

The source said, "Go and tell it to the whole world, my king, our king, the symbol of authority in our kingdom has been released. His cabinet chiefs and two palace guards kidnapped with him on Wednesday were also freed by the kidnappers. They returned to the kingdom this morning."

A spokesperson of the police in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, said he could not confirm the release of the kidnap victims when our correspondent contacted him on Saturday morning.