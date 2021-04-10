Lawyer Of Security Guard Petitions Human Rights Commission Over Assault By CCT Chairman

In a petition dated April 6, 2021, and addressed to the NHRC's secretary, the lawyer accused the CCT Chairman of abuse of power, assault, torture and xenophobia.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2021

Samuel Ihensekhien, lawyer to Clement Sagwak, a security guard recently assaulted in Abuja, has dragged the embattled Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman (CCT), Umar Danladi, before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

 

In a petition dated April 6, 2021, and addressed to the NHRC's secretary, the lawyer accused the CCT Chairman of abuse of power, assault, torture and xenophobia.

The petition, obtained by SaharaReporters, enunciated the unruly action and unprofessional conduct of Danladi, which attracted the attention of passersby and sympathizers who came to rescue the security guard from him.

 

The lawyer explained how the CCT boss was bent on intimidating anybody who attempts to give information on the matter.

 

Ihensekhien noted that the petition against the CCT Chairman was one of the many legal actions to be taken to get justice for the assaulted security guard.

 

He added that he had concluded plans to file more suit in a court of competent jurisdiction to get justice for the victim.

 

Danladi was, on March 29, 2021, spotted in a now-viral video assaulting the security guard for asking him to repark his car appropriately.

