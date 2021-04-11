64-Year-Old Man Slumps, Dies While Fighting With Girlfriend Over Suspicion Of Infidelity

A 64-year-old man, Osita Anwuanwu, has reportedly slumped and died while fighting with his lover over suspicion of infidelity.

Anwuanwu had gone to check on his girlfriend, Juliet Eguebor at a bar owned by Ngozi Emezue, Juliet's friend in the Ikotun area of Lagos and slumped after having a misunderstanding with the two women.

The Lagos state police spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the police had immediately rescued the man who was later certified dead at the Igando General Hospital.

A statement issued by Adejobi read, “Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have again arrested two suspects for the alleged killing of one Osita Anwuanwu, m, 64, at Arida area of Ikotun Lagos State on 8th April 2021, at 8.45 pm.

“The daughter of the deceased, Linda Anwuanwu of Temitope street, off Governor's Road, Ikotun, Lagos State, reported to the police at Ikotun Division that she was informed that her father, one Osita Anwuanwu, 64, same address, was lying down in a bar at Arida after he had a misunderstanding with one Ngozi Emezue, f, 38, and Juliet Eguebor, f, 35. The police operatives at Ikotun Division raced to the scene and rescued the deceased to the General Hospital, Igando where he was certified dead.

“According to a preliminary investigation by the police, the deceased had gone to check his lady friend, Juliet, whom he had not seen for some time, at Ngozi's bar, where he engaged the duo in a hot argument and physical assault before he slumped.

“The two (2) suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for proper investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Osita Anwuanwu.”