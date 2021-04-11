Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest In Imo

A Catholic priest, Izu Marcell Onyeocha, has been abducted by gunmen in Imo State.

The priest was said to have been abducted around 7:00 am on Sunday at Ihube community in the Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State along Enugu -Port Harcourt Express Road.

File Photo

The victim, who is a lecturer in the Faculty of Humanities at the Imo State University, is a native of the Avuru Community in the Ikeduru council area.

He was said to have been on transit from Enugu to Owerri when the incident happened.

According to a resident of Okigwe town, the cleric was driving when the gunmen accosted him.

The gunmen were said to have shot indiscriminately into the air to force him to stop.

It was not clear if the cleric drove alone but a resident said: “The kidnappers shot sporadically in the air to scare away other road users at the scene of the operation. They drove the cleric in his car at the scene of the incident.”