Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest In Imo

The priest was said to have been abducted around 7:00 am on Sunday at Ihube community in the Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State along Enugu -Port Harcourt Express Road.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 11, 2021

A Catholic priest, Izu Marcell Onyeocha, has been abducted by gunmen in Imo State.

The priest was said to have been abducted around 7:00 am on Sunday at Ihube community in the Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State along Enugu -Port Harcourt Express Road.

File Photo

The victim, who is a lecturer in the Faculty of Humanities at the Imo State University, is a native of the Avuru Community in the Ikeduru council area.

He was said to have been on transit from Enugu to Owerri when the incident happened.

According to a resident of Okigwe town, the cleric was driving when the gunmen accosted him.

The gunmen were said to have shot indiscriminately into the air to force him to stop.

It was not clear if the cleric drove alone but a resident said: “The kidnappers shot sporadically in the air to scare away other road users at the scene of the operation. They drove the cleric in his car at the scene of the incident.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandits Ambush Nigerian Army Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Adamawa Community, Kills Five, Abducts Many Women
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Eight Killed In Fresh Plateau Attack
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill 1, Abduct 10 In Raid On Niger State Villages
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity How We Regained Our Freedom From Bandits' Den, Freed Kaduna Student Narrates, Contradicting Army
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Insecurity Nigeria Is Sinking, Ex-Army Intelligence Officer Laments Atrocities Of Bandits
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights With Your Human Rights Abuses, You Can't Get Help From US, Campbell Tells Buhari Government
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Plotted Kidnap Of My Boss, Received Ransom In Dollars — Driver
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Hoodlums Kill Woman In Lagos On Husband's Birthday, Use Her Phone To Inform Parents Of Attack
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Nigerians Trapped As Volcano Hits Caribbean Island
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Why Our Officials Are Using Hotel Seized From Dasuki — EFCC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Professor Ango Abdullahi Defends Northern Nonsense! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News JUST IN: Convicted Genesis Prophet Released From Prison, Returns To Church
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Zonal Congress Ends In Chaos As Thugs Snatch Ballot Boxes
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Ghana Suspected Ghanaian Robber Challenges Prosecutor Over Attorney-General's Involvement In Trial
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #BuhariMustGo: How Anti-Buhari Protesters Chased Away Pro-Buhari Rented Crowd At Abuja House In London
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Chad Chad President Seeks Sixth Term After 30 Years In Power
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Three Years After Saying Kogi Governor's Mental Faculties Aren't Functional, Fani-Kayode Endorses Him For President
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad