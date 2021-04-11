Gunmen Attack Ekiti Monarch, Leave Him Seriously Injured

The traditional ruler of Ewu Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Oba Adetutu Ajayi, has been shot by hoodlums.

The traditional ruler was shot on Friday night on his way to a neighbouring community, Ayetoro Ekiti, in the Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state.

Ajayi, who, however, escaped with serious injuries on his legs, arms and stomach, is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed tertiary medical facility.

The state's police spokesman Sunday Abutu confirmed the incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Abutu said that the command was worried that such an attack could be launched despite unrelenting joint security patrol and raiding of black spots to dislodge criminals.

He, however, said the police command in the state was committed to ridding the state of criminal elements and assured the residents that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

The spokesman said the command would continue to work with sister security outfits to ensure that criminality was wiped out of Ekiti.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Council of Obas called on security agencies to apprehend the hoodlums and bring them to book.

While reacting to the incident, the chairman of the council Oba Adebanji Alabi, expressed concern over the increase in banditry and other criminal activities in the country.

He called on government and security agencies to increase their surveillance level on the state to reduce crimes.