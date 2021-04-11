Man Arrested for Allegedly Buying Abortion Pills for Deceased Girlfriend

Operatives of the Ikorodu Police Division in Lagos State, have arrested a man, Wisdom Okoro, for allegedly procuring abortion pills for Enobong Udoh, his girlfriend, which led to her death.

In a statement on Sunday, the state police command's spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, said a resident of Igbogbo Ikorodu, Blessing Pius, reported the matter.

According to him, the police operatives invited Okoro who confessed that the deceased informed him in February that she was pregnant.

He, however, said she confirmed that she had terminated her pregnancy when he visited her on Saturday.

The statement read: “The statements and utterances of Wisdom revealed that he has some questions to answer. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered that he should be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for further investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, therefore, assured the general public, especially Lagosians, of a thorough investigation into the cases for justice to prevail."