Ogun Cobbler Electrocuted While Illegally Reconnecting Neighbours' Electricity

The dreams of Hammed Omotosho, a secondary school leaver in Agbado, Ogun State, sadly ended after he was electrocuted while fixing the electricity of a building disconnected in the neighbourhood.

The 24-year-old, a cobbler and a member of Man O' War, was reportedly about to accomplish his ambition of enlisting in the Nigerian Army when the tragedy struck.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Punch reports that some residents of a house on Ishola Street, Abosule, Agbado Crossing engaged Omotosho penultimate Saturday night to reconnect their power supply allegedly disconnected by the electricity distribution company workers serving the area.

It was gathered that there was an outage when Hammed climbed the pole but while he was in the middle of the task, power was restored.

He was said to have got a shock from a naked wire, fell off balance, crashed onto the ground and died on the spot.

A source in the community told our correspondent that the residents fled in the ensuing panic, adding that the incident was reported to the Agbado Police Division.

The source said, "He (Omotosho) was a cobbler and member of Man O' War. He was diligent and talented. He assisted people in fixing electrical problems in their homes in exchange for a token. The house he went to that Saturday night of March 27 was disconnected and the residents wanted to reconnect the electricity.

"There was no electricity before he started the connection. But while he was at it, power was restored around 11 am. He was electrocuted. Those who invited him fled home for fear of being attacked. Policemen from Agbado division came to remove his corpse."

The deceased's father, Sikiru, a bricklayer, described him as a kind-hearted son, lamenting that his death was a huge loss to the family.

Sikiru, who spoke to our correspondent on the telephone on Wednesday, said Omotosho did not learn electrical work, stating that he was not aware he helped people connect electricity.

He said, "I was not at home on the day the incident happened. I learnt he went to the street to help the residents reconnect their electricity. He didn't train as an electrician. He was a cobbler and a member of Man'0 War. He wanted to enrol in the Nigerian Army. He was supposed to go for training this month.

"I was surprised about it because I am not aware he climbed electrical poles. He was a good and hard-working boy. He always came through for his mother and me whenever we didn't have money. His death is painful but we have taken it as the will of God. He was so passionate about joining the army."

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the deceased's family members were not interested in pursuing a case against those who invited Omotosho, adding that the corpse had been released to them for burial according to Islamic rites.

He said, "It is true. He went to help people connect electricity illegally. He was on the electric pole when power was restored. He was electrocuted. The family said they had accepted his death in good faith.

"People need to stop illegal connections. Electricity is not something anyone can tamper with anyhow. If it were to be an official of the power company, the firm would know that he was working there and would not restore power at that time. It's unfortunate."