Police Rescue 15 Kidnapped Persons, 32 Cows In Kaduna

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 11, 2021

The police command in Kaduna State has rescued 15 kidnapped persons and recovered 32 cows.

 

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to him, gunmen suspected to be bandits on Friday blocked Buruku Birnin Gwari Road around Unguwan Yako forest in an attempt to kidnap occupants of two Volkswagen saloon cars.

 

“A swift response by the operatives of the command forced the marauding bandits to retreat and flee into the forest with bullet wounds, abandoning their victims.

 

“The operatives, however, searched the entire area and successfully rescued 15 victims unhurt,” he said.

 

He said the drivers of the vehicles sustained varying degrees of injury and were receiving treatment.

 

Jalige said the remaining victims had been profiled and subsequently reunited with their respective families.

 

He said rigorous patrol and manhunt for the fleeing bandits were of topmost priority to the command.

 

He said on April 8, around 0500hours, the command received an intelligence report indicating that some bandits were sighted around Dutsin Gaya village in the Kajuru Local Government Area, moving large herds of cattle strongly suspected to have been rustled.

 

"After the command got the information, as usual, operatives were mobilised to the area and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle which forced them to take to their heels with bullet wounds while the operatives recovered 32 rustled cows." 

 

Jalige reassured of the command's relentless effort in securing the public space and creating an enabling environment for a legitimate business to thrive in the state.

