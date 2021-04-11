UPDATE: Suspected Herdsmen Kidnapped Imo Catholic Priest When His Car Broke Down — Police

Ikeokwu said the cleric was kidnapped when his car developed a fault at Ihube in Okigwe LGA.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 11, 2021

The Imo State Police command has linked the kidnap of a Catholic priest, Izu Marcel Onyeocha, to a group of suspected herdsmen.

In a statement, the command's spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu, said one Bissong Isa Atugu, who was in the car with the cleric when he was kidnapped, narrated that a group of people believed to be herdsmen emerged from the bush and inflicted matchete cuts on him while the priest was kidnapped and taken to an unknown destination.

File Photo Google

Ikeokwu said the cleric was kidnapped when his car developed a fault at Ihube in Okigwe LGA.

The victim, who is a lecturer in the Faculty of Humanities at the Imo State University, is a native of the Avuru Community in Ikeduru council area of the state.

See Also Sahara Reporters Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest In Imo 0 Comments 14 Hours Ago

The statement read: “On the 11/04/21, one Bissong Isa Atugu, m, reported that on the 10/03/21, at about 7:45 pm, while driving from Enugu to Owerri with a Nissan Exterra SUV, in the company with one Rev FR. Marcel Izu Onyeocha of Mother Theresa of Golgotha Catholic Church, World Bank Owerri, the vehicle developed a fault around Ihube in Okigwe LGA, and as they stepped down to check the vehicle, a group of people believed to be herdsmen emerged from the bush and inflicted matchete cut injuries on him while the priest was kidnapped and taken to an unknown destination.

“Sequel to the above, the Commissioner of Police Imo State, CP Nasiru Mohammed, has activated all the tactical teams of the Command, with a view to rescuing the priest, and possibly arresting the culprits.

“He however calls for calm as the Command will do everything possible to ensure the rescue of the priest.”

Since late last year, a number of kidnap incidents including that of Rev. Fr. Valentine Oluchukwu Ezeagu, a priest at Sons of Mary Mother of Mercy (SMMM), Umuahia, Abia State, have taken place around that same axis.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest In Imo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Ambush Nigerian Army Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Adamawa Community, Kills Five, Abducts Many Women
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Eight Killed In Fresh Plateau Attack
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity How We Regained Our Freedom From Bandits' Den, Freed Kaduna Student Narrates, Contradicting Army
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap Traditional Ruler, Four Others In Zamfara
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights With Your Human Rights Abuses, You Can't Get Help From US, Campbell Tells Buhari Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News JUST IN: Convicted Genesis Prophet Released From Prison, Returns To Church
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Plotted Kidnap Of My Boss, Received Ransom In Dollars — Driver
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Accident Five Men Die In Auto Crash On Their Way To Friend’s Engagement Ceremony In Kaduna
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Christianity CAN Hits Back At Islamic Council Over Appointments, Accuses It Of Pushing To Islamise Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics PDP South-West Congress: Police Arrest 10 Hoodlums With Guns, Others
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News 64-Year-Old Man Slumps, Dies While Fighting With Girlfriend Over Suspicion Of Infidelity
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Government Enlists INTERPOL’s Help Over Fleeing 3,471 'Hardened Criminals'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Why Our Officials Are Using Hotel Seized From Dasuki — EFCC
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insurgency South-West Shiites Accuse Nigerian Government Of Sponsoring Terrorists With Millions Of Dollars
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Hoodlums Kill Woman In Lagos On Husband's Birthday, Use Her Phone To Inform Parents Of Attack
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Nigerians Trapped As Volcano Hits Caribbean Island
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad