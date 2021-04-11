Why Our Officials Are Using Hotel Seized From Dasuki — EFCC

There has been dust over the anti-graft agency's decision to convert the hotel which has been under investigation in connection with the $2.1 billion arms scandal involving the former NSA to a temporary home for some of its cadets and officials.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 11, 2021

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has revealed that its operatives are only using Halal Fountain Hotel (Annex), situated at No. 29A, Rabah Road, Kaduna, reportedly seized from former National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki (rtd), as a transit camp.

 

But reacting, the EFCC Zonal Head in Kaduna, Sanusi Abdullahi, who confirmed that the facility is presently being used by officials of the agency, the facility is being used by staff on transfer to Kaduna.

 

Abdullahi revealed that he also benefited from the use of the facility when he was newly transferred to Kaduna.

 

He also dismissed a claim by a group known as Badarawa Concerned Youths that the “facilities in the premises, including television sets in the rooms, have disappeared into thin air".

 

According to him, the EFCC has done a lot of maintenance work to ensure the hotel did not fall apart.

 

The zonal head said the commission had taken inventory of all items in the hotel with pictures to show the state of the facility when it was temporarily forfeited to it.

 

Daily Trust reports that a vehicle and a motorcycle were spotted inside the facility while an official seen inside the building said the hotel was under investigation and therefore, not open to the public.

 

He also confirmed that EFCC cadets were lodging at the time of the visit, saying it was a temporary arrangement before they sorted out their accommodations.

 

“Cadets who have passed out from the EFCC camp use this place; the people you see coming into this place are EFCC staff members. They stay here temporarily before they get accommodation and move to their permanent abodes,” he was quoted as saying.

